JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced an early release for the new August scratch-off games, the Heavy Metal Family.

The games will begin rolling into retailers on Wednesday, July 26 ahead of the previously scheduled August 1 launch date.

$2—Bronze 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.88. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Silver 7s: Approximate overall odds are1:4.21. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Gold 7s: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.94. Win up to $200,000.