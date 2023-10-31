JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is introducing its first scratch-off game with a top prize of $1 million, the largest offered on a scratch-off game in Mississippi to date.

The $20 scratch-off game, which features President Jackson, will launch in retailers Tuesday, November 7, along with two other games.

“The $20 games are consistently player favorites,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players have flocked to them since we debuted the inaugural $20 ticket in March 2021. We are especially excited to offer a game featuring $1 million as a top prize.”

The new $20 game is joined by other scratch-off candidates to kick off the holiday season:

$2 – $25,000 Bonus: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $25,000.

$5 – Money Bag Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20 – Jackson: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.82. Win up to $1,000,000.

These games also provide players an additional chance to win the top prize by entering their non-winning tickets into a 2nd Chance promotional drawing. Visit mslottery.com/secondchance.

Additionally, 2022’s $2 – Lucky Holiday Bucks will be available again in retailers.