JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Friday, December 30, three new scratch-off games will be available at lottery retailers, just in time for the New Year.

The following scratch-off games will be available:

$1 – Did I Win?: Win up to $5,000.

$2 – Tic Tac Bonus: Win up to $20,000.

$5 – $100,000 Cash: Win up to $100,000.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) officials said players still have one more chance to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta promotion, which launched November 1.

The final drawing will be held Tuesday, December 27. The first-, second- and third-place prize winners will win $10,000, $3,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Click here to receive the special entry form and to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. There is no purchase necessary to win and buying Mississippi Lottery products does not increase the chance of winning. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.