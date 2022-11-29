JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi just in time for the holidays!

The following games will be available Tuesday, December 6 at Mississippi Lottery retailers:

$2 – 9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000.

$5 – Hit It Big: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.42, with wins up to $50,000.

$10 – $10,000 Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 3.83, and there are 50 prizes of $10,000.

The Mississippi Lottery’s $uper $anta promotion is still underway. The promotion launched on November 1.

The next drawing will be held December 5. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive $3,000; and third-place prize winners get $1,000. The final drawing will be held December 27, 2022.

Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a special link to the entry form by email. Just sign up to become a Mississippi Lottery Insider by clicking here to receive the special entry forms each week.

The promotion is open to anyone 21 years or older. Each winning $uper $anta entrant will be notified by certified mail.