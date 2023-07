JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One player won Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot!

Mississippi Lottery officials said one player matched all five numbers in the drawing to win the $104,623.83 jackpot. The winning numbers drawn were 7-13-23-27-33.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Dandy Dan’s on Lincoln Road in Hattiesburg.

The jackpot for Thursday’s drawing has been reset to an estimated $50,000.