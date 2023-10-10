JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.73 billion after nobody matched the six winning numbers on Monday, October 9.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. The jackpot is now the second largest in U.S. history.

One Mississippi man said he plays the lottery every day.

“A billion dollars is worth playing for, you know, especially the Powerball. You don’t get you don’t get much at the Mega Millions, but you get as much as you can on the Powerball,” he said.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.