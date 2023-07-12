JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has increased to an estimated $750 million ahead of the drawing on Wednesday, July 12.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $378.8 million. This will be the 36th drawing in the current jackpot run and the 6th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 14 is an estimated $560 million, with an estimated cash value of $281.1 million.

For the July 11 Mega Millions drawing, one player matched four out of five white balls plus the Megaball, yielding a win of $10,000. If the player had spent the extra $1 for the Megaplier option, their win would have doubled to $20,000 due to the Megaplier number being 2.

The ticket was purchased from Sai Quick Stop on West Wortham Road in Saucier. The player has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

The jackpot the Thursday, July 13 drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $55,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.