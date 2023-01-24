JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, January 25 has increased to an estimated $526 million. The estimated cash value is $284 million.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

One Mississippi Lottery player had a good night on Monday after purchasing a Powerball ticket and adding the $1.00 Power Play option, which made the ticket worth $150,000.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 12-31-47-58-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play number of 3.

The winning ticket was purchased from Fuel Time 4 on North Siwell Road in Jackson.

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket, remains unclaimed. The ticket was purchased from the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022, and expires February 9, 2023. This ticket would have been worth $100,000. However, the player opted to add the $1.00 Power Play feature multiplying the win by five times. Only 17 days remain for this player to claim their winnings.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $31 million, with an estimated cash value of $16.5 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $511,000.

Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi retailers starting Tuesday, February 7, including a new $20 game featuring a top of $500,000.

$2 – Money Multiplier: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.87. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Lady Luck: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.15. Win up to $100,000.

$20 – Triple Diamond Payout: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.92. Win up to $500,000.