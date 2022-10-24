JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You will have the chance to win the Powerball jackpot on Monday!

The Powerball group increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million ahead of the drawing on Monday, Oct. 24.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million. This will be the 35th drawing in the current jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion dollars this year. This is also the 8th highest Powerball jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $45 million for Tuesday, Oct. 25, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million. The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $95,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.