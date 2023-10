JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Powerball add-on feature, Double Play, will soon give Mississippi players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

For an additional dollar, players may begin purchasing Powerball tickets with the Double Play option Sunday, November 5. Double Play drawings occur approximately 30 minutes after each Powerball drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The first Double Play drawing will occur Monday, November 6.

Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 and will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets including the Double Play feature will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The Power Play option will remain unchanged. Players can continue to add the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. Players may choose to play both the Power Play and Double Play options.