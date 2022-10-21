JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing increased to $580 million on Friday.

The estimated cash value for the drawing is $278.2 million. This will be the 34th drawing in the current jackpot run. This is the second time the jackpot has surpassed a half-billion dollars this year.

There are nine ways to win in Powerball. Lower-tier cash prizes sometimes take the backseat to the jackpot excitement, but U.S. lotteries paid out nearly a billion dollars in lower-tier Powerball prizes in the last fiscal year. Be sure to check your numbers!

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $30 million for Friday, Oct. 21, with an estimated cash value of $14.9 million. The jackpot for the Saturday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $77,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.