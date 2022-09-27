JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just in time for the Halloween season, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game will be available in retailers beginning Tuesday, October 4.

The top prize for the $5 game is $100,000, and all the old favorites are there – Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and Grandmama, Thing, Cousin Itt and Lurch.

All you need to do is just match the “spooky” numbers to the “creepy” numbers to win and reveal a potion bottle to double the prize. If you find a bat under the bonus spot, you could win the bonus prize.

Additionally, a $2 game and a new $20 game will accompany The Addams Family Fortune’s debut in October.

$2—Fast Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $15,000.

$5—The Addams Family Fortune*: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.03. Win up to $100,000.

$20—$400,000 Multiplier Mania: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.96. Win up to $400,000.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now up to an estimated $325 million with a cash value of $172.4 million; while the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has reached an estimated $300 million with a cash value of $159.2 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $82,000.