JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday night, lottery players will hope to win the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The prize is estimated at $830 million.

If won Tuesday night, this will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot prize and the fourth largest jackpot ever since the inception of Mega Millions and Powerball.

“Tonight is really exciting because the Mega Millions jackpot has jumped up to $830 million, and that is a cash value of $487 million, so tonight makes the 28th role of this particular jackpot. Mega Millions was last hit in April of this year,” explained Meg Annison, director of communications for the Mississippi Lottery.

Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the lucky winner should make sure to sign the back of the ticket, so the lottery can now the ticket belongs to you.

“Mega Millions and Powerball both have regular players, but when we see the jackpot start to increase like they’ve been doing the last couple of weeks, it brings out those people who don’t normally play or maybe just play once or twice a year. The excitement is growing, and it’s just everywhere,” said Annison.

Even if they don’t win the top prize, players participating in the Mega Millions game have the option to increase their winnings in second-tier prizes by adding the Megaplier to their purchase. For $1 more per play, players can increase their non-jackpot winnings.

“It’s fun of being a part of something so big. It’s really neat seeing the excitement among players, how they talk about their hopes and dreams, and the what-ifs. Who doesn’t enjoy doing that? While this is a form of entertainment, we always encourage people to play responsibly,” explained Annison.

Viewers will be able to watch the Mega Millions drawing live on WJTV 12 in Jackson and WHLT in Hattiesburg. Players can also watch the live drawing on the Mississippi Lottery website.

The drawing will take place at 10:00 p.m. Central time.

Players also can check their numbers at retail locations or on the lottery website.