JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Mississippi Lottery players won close to half-a-million dollars total in prizes.

One Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Saturday, July 8 drawing and won $247,470.79. The ticket was purchased from U.S. Food Mart on Highway 18 West in Raymond. The winning numbers drawn were 9-10-16-19-26.

Two Powerball players matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball in the Saturday drawing, yielding wins of $50,000 each. Because both players spent the extra dollar for the Power Play option – and the Power Play number drawn was 2 – their wins were doubled to $100,000 each.

One ticket was purchased from Keith’s Superstore #107 on Highway 49 in Saucier. The second winning ticket was purchased from Spring Mart #4134 on Highway 182 in Starkville. The winning numbers drawn were 7-23-24-32-43 with a Powerball of 18.

These winners have 180 days from the date of the drawings to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

The Powerball jackpot is now up to an impressive estimated $675 million with an estimated cash value of $340.9 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $480 million with an estimated cash value of $240.7 million.

The Tuesday jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 has reset to an estimated $50,000.