JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three scratch-off games are coming to the Mississippi Lottery in December.

The scratch-offs, which will complete the Presidential family of games, will be available for purchase in Mississippi Lottery retailers on December 5.

$2 – Jefferson: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000

$5 – Lincoln: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.49. Win up to $100,000

$10 – Hamilton: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.84. Win up to $200,000

The three new scratch-off games will join the Mississippi Lottery’s latest $20 scratch-off, featuring President Jackson and a newsworthy top prize of $1 million.

These games also provide players an additional chance to win the top prize by entering their non-winning tickets into a 2nd Chance promotional drawing.