JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lottery retailers in Mississippi will have three new scratch-off games just in time for the New Year!

Starting Friday, December 29, the following games will be available:

$1 – Fat $50s: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.74. Win up to $5,000.

$2 – Bankroll Doubler: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.32. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Ca$h Blast: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.75. Win up to $100,000.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Lottery Corporation)

Players still have one more chance to get on the Lucky List in the $uper $anta promotion, which launched October 30, 2023.

The final drawing will be held Wednesday, December 27. The first-, second- and third-place prize winners will win $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

The Mississippi Lottery office in Flowood will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen on Wednesday, December 27.

Additionally, the office will be closed Monday, January 1, in observance of the holiday, reopening Tuesday, January 2.