JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games will head to Mississippi Lottery retailers starting Tuesday, March 7.

$2 – Fat Wallet: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.89. Win up to $20,000.

$3 – SKEE-BALL: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.21. Win up to $40,000.

$5 – Ruby 7: Approximate overall odds are 1:3.86. Win up to $77,000.

The next drawing for the Lottery’s Green for Spring promotion will happen on March 6.

Prizes for each drawing include: $15,000 top prize; $10,000 for second prize; $7,500 for third prize; $5,000 for fourth prize and $4,000 for fifth prize.

Entry forms are available by scanning QR codes at play centers, retailer check-out screens, Lottery TV commercials and from special parade throws at the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade in Jackson on March 25.

Additionally, Mississippi Lottery Insiders will receive a link every week to enter. All methods of entry direct players to the current draw date’s entry form.