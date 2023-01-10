JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two big lottery wins remain unclaimed in Mississippi.

A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $100,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on August 13, 2022. The ticket expires on February 9, 2023.

The $4 million win from the January 3 Mega Millions drawing remains unclaimed, too. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Megaball number. The ticket was purchased at Byram Chevron in Byram and expires July 2.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $360 million, with an estimated cash value of $188.7 million. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing on Tuesday is an estimated $290,000.