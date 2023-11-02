JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A West Point native will fly to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend her first NASCAR race and compete with three other players for a $1 million prize.

Stephanie Walker is one of four finalists who will compete for a $1 million prize during a special live drawing from NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5.

“We are thrilled for Stephanie. Making it to the final round in a national promotion is exciting. We are all going to be tuning in Sunday and cheering for her to bring home the big win,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt.

The NASCAR Powerball Playoff promotion is a partnership between Powerball and NASCAR in which 16 semi-finalists were drawn from a pool of entrants from 24 participating lotteries. The semi-finalists then went head-to-head in a series of drawings that coincided with the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs.

As one of four finalists, Walker won a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, and a chance to win the top prize of $1 million. She is taking her best friend with her.