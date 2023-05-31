JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games will be available in Mississippi Lottery retailers beginning Tuesday, June 6.

$2 – Cash Craze: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.77. Win up to $20,000.

$5 – Double Diamond: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.30. Win up to $100,000.

$10 – Jumbo Bucks: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.05. Win up to $200,000.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $239 million with a cash value of $121.5 million.

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached an estimated $203 million with a cash value of $104.6 million.

The jackpot for the Thursday, June 1, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.