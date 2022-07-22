JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 22 has soared to an estimated $660 million with an estimated cash value $376.9 million. If the jackpot is hit at $660 million, it would be the third largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

Dream big because you could afford it with a lottery win that high. What would you purchase if you won the jackpot? Let’s say you could take home the full amount. Here’s what you could buy:

Are you a fan of Barq’s Root Beer? It was invented in Biloxi, Mississippi. Right now, you can purchase a 12-pack of Barq’s for $6.48 at Walmart. But if you won the jackpot, you could afford 101,851,852 12-packs of the soda.

Pair those root beers with some farm-raised catfish fillets from the Mississippi delta. Simmons Catfish sells ten-pound cartons of their fillets for $69.00 each. With your lottery win, you could buy about 9,565,217 cartons of Mississippi catfish.

Not a foodie? You could afford one of the most expensive cars for sale in Mississippi right now, a 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Base for $188,900 at Mercedes-Benz of South Mississippi.

Maybe you like your current ride. What about a house? Better yet, the most expensive one listed for sale on Zillow in Mississippi right now. You could buy this $10,500,000 six-bed and five-bath home in Louisville.

Want to start a business? You could purchase this $16,500,000 commercial site in Biloxi for a hotel or casino. It’s one of the most expensive commercial sites for sale in Mississippi right now.

If you’re feeling generous, you could give every Mississippian a $100 and still have $365,003,500 left over for yourself.

If you want to spend your money elsewhere, you could buy over 204,000 Delta Airlines tickets to Honolulu, Hawaii for a getaway.

The drawing for the Mega Millions is scheduled for 11 p.m. Friday.