JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Mississippi Lottery quickly approaches four years since it sold its first ticket, the biggest winner so far has been the Magnolia State.

According to a WJTV 12 News analysis of multiple Mississippi Lottery documents, Mississippi roads, and educational programming have benefitted from having more than $488 million in additional funding allocated since 2019. Lottery players have scored even more, with prizes awarded surpassing $1 billion.

How did the lottery start?

At the time, Mississippi was one of six states without a lottery system. Infrastructure needs compelled state lawmakers to add a statewide lottery. In 2018, Mississippi Senate Bill 2001, or the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, formed the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC). The Corporation’s Board of Directors governs the corporation and administers the state’s lottery. The Board is comprised of five members appointed by the Mississippi governor, with the advice and consent of the Mississippi Senate, in addition to the Commissioner of the Department of Revenue and the State Treasurer as ex officio members.

The first $80,000,000 of net proceeds are used to support the State Highway Fund through June 30, 2028. Beginning July 1, 2028, the statutorily defined amount of $80,000,000 will be transferred to the State General Fund. Any net proceeds remaining after the statutorily required transfers are transferred to the State’s Education Enhancement Fund.

Fiscal year 2020 (November 25, 2019-June 30, 2020)

The first scratch-off games started on November 25, 2019. From then until June 30, 2020, total gross sales from the Mississippi Lottery reached $339,776,406. The Mississippi Lottery awarded $192,474,590 in prizes that year. The MLC transferred more than $70.7 million in fiscal year 2020 to the State of Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Funds.

New games

$1, $2, $3, $5, and $10 instant scratch-off games began in fiscal year 2020.

Powerball and Mega Millions sales began across the state on January 30, 2020.

Fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021)

Total gross sales from the Mississippi Lottery in fiscal year 2021 reached $510,569,488. The Mississippi Lottery awarded $285,893,974 in prizes that year. The MLC transferred $137.7 million in fiscal year 2022 to the State of Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Funds.

New games

The $20 instant game began in fiscal year 2021.

Cash 3 sales began across the state on September 1, 2020.

Mississippi Match 5 sales began across the state on April 28, 2021.

Fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022)

Total gross sales from the Mississippi Lottery reached $432,863,037 in fiscal year 2022. The Mississippi Lottery awarded $247,221,547 in prizes that year. The MLC transferred $122.9 million in fiscal year 2022 to the State of Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Funds.

New games

Cash 4 sales began across the state on January 10, 2022.

Fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023)

Total gross sales from the Mississippi Lottery reached $467,725,954 in fiscal year 2023. The Mississippi Lottery awarded more than $256.9 million in prizes that year. The MLC transferred $122.4 million in fiscal year 2023 to the State of Mississippi Lottery Proceeds Funds.

New games

Cash Pop sales began across the state on November 20, 2022.

Fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024)

Total gross sales from the Mississippi Lottery so far this fiscal year total $123,671,158.50, as of September 30. The MLC recently completed its September 2023 transfer to the Lottery Proceeds Fund. Prizes since July 1 surpassed $76 million.

So far this year, $34,868,593.45 have been added to the fund. The first $80 million generated this fiscal year will fund MDOT projects. Proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

Total funds raised

Since sales began on November 25, 2019, the lottery has sold more than $1.87 billion in tickets, as of September 30. More than $488 million has been allocated to fund state initiatives. Total prizes from the lottery surpass $1 billion. Funds allocated to MDOT totaling more than $345 million have helped pay for more than 75 road projects across the state since 2019.

Funds given to the State’s Education Enhancement Fund totaled more than $143 million since 2019. These funds have helped to fund the Early Childhood Learning Collaborative, the Classroom Supply Fund, and other educational purposes.