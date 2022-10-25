JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow.

The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history.

With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some in Jackson, helping their city is at the top of the list.

“I really will try to give back to the city. You know, try to build some fun, try to open something more constructive for the kids, you know, educational, so that they can enjoy on the weekends,” said one lottery player.

With a huge jackpot in line, even for those who normally don’t play are tempted to play.

“The first thing I would do is pay off all my family debts,” said another lottery player.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, October 25.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.