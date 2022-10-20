JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, but you have another chance to win on Saturday.

“There was a drawing last night for Powerball. The Powerball is drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Nobody hit the jackpot last night in Powerball, the Powerball group increased the jackpot, and so in anticipation of Saturday’s drawing, it is now at $550 million,” explained Meg Annison, director of Communications for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

This is the second time this year the jackpot has crossed the half-billion mark. The last time was the January 5 jackpot drawing.

Wednesday’s drawing, meanwhile, experienced interruptions after technical difficulties that kept the scheduled event from taking place live.

“The traffic on our Powerball page definitely tends to become more active as the jackpots grow. We know that is a good sign that people are getting more excited about that number. We always encourage people to play responsibly. The lottery is a form of entertainment and is just a game. You still have time. Today is Thursday, and the drawing is taking place on Saturday evening,” stated Annison.

There are also lower-tier prizes that players can still win as well. Players are still encouraged to check their numbers and get their tickets scanned at a Mississippi Lottery retailer for verification.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHLT, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.