JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery Insider was selected in Monday’s final drawing to win an expenses-paid trip to New York City and a chance to become Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year.

The promotion featured a grand prize of an expenses-paid trip to New York for two, three nights at a Times Square hotel, welcome dinner, exclusive entertainment, New Year’s Eve dinner and entertainment, $1,000 spending money, two gift bags, ground transportation to and from NYC airports, hotel and activities in NYC and eligibility for the $1 million drawing during the live broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Once contact with the winner has been made, the Mississippi Lottery will send the winner information to the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) for eligibility and background checks. MUSL has the responsibility for awarding the Grand Prize associated with the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

In addition to the Powerball promotion, the Mississippi Lottery randomly selected second, third, fourth and fifth prize winners to receive $10,000, $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 cash, respectively. Those winners were from Laurel, McComb, Brookhaven and Brandon.

Anyone who signed up early had the chance to win $1,000 in three “early bird” drawings held Sept. 9, Sept. 16 and Sept. 23. Winners were from Sardis, Centreville and Blue Mountain. All winners were contacted via certified letter.

Check your numbers

The Saturday, Oct. 1, Powerball drawing yielded a $50,000 winner. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 8-21-22-65-69 with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play of 2.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games continue to grow. Monday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $336 million with a cash value of $176.7 million. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $380 million with a cash value of $198.4 million, and the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $137,000.