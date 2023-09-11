JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When people win prizes through the Mississippi Lottery, they usually get money. Cassandra Woods, of Jackson, also won a brand-new truck.

Woods won $10,000 and a 2023 Nissan Titan PRO-4X truck from Gulfport Nissan as part of the Mississippi Lottery’s Summer of Fun promotion. The 15-week promotion began on May 22 and concluded on August 28 with 57 winners claiming prizes, including Woods. The truck’s starting MSRP is more than $53,000, according to Edmunds.

Woods and other Mississippi Lottery Insiders received a link for entries each week. Entries could also be entered at Lottery play centers throughout the state or through Mississippi Lottery TV commercials. Participants can enter once each week. Winners like Woods were notified that they won via certified letter.

Other prizes won through the promotion included cash prizes up to $15,000, Yeti Hopper Coolers, wood pellet grills, and even a pontoon boat. Most winners lived in the Magnolia State, but seven winners were from Alabama.

Cruisin’ for Cash, the Mississippi Lottery’s latest promotion ends on October 10. It coincides with the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast event and the release of the $5 Cruisin’ the Coast II scratch-off game. The scratch-off and the promotion will have a top prize of $50,000.