WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisiana authorities are currently in a standoff with an armed suspect who fled the scene after allegedly assaulting a Warren County investigator.

The incident took place at Bovina Grocery on Monday morning. Authorities are now along Highway 65 near Ashley Plantation Road where the male suspect crashed his vehicle.

The standoff continues with an armed suspect who fled the scene of an incident at Bovina Grocery Monday morning in which a Warren County investigator was assaulted. Authorities have disabled the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 65 north of Tallulah. pic.twitter.com/ZktOoYoQw1 — Marcus James (@marcusjamestv) May 31, 2021

ARMED & DANGEROUS‼️ According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Louisiana authorities are in a standoff with a man after he assaulted Warren County Investigator Stacy Rollison and fled the scene. He crashed on HWY 65 near Ashley Plantation Road causing standstill traffic. pic.twitter.com/qCX8zIKBaP — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) May 31, 2021

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as we work to find out more information.