BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana’s farmers have collected more than $180 million from President Donald Trump’s multibillion-dollar bailout package for farmers hurt by the United States’ trade war with China.

The Advocate reports that U.S. Department of Agriculture figures show more than 75% of that aid went to Louisiana soybean farmers. But some farmers say the program hasn’t been enough to cover their costs, and they’re questioning whether they’ll continue to grow soybeans