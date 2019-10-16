Louisiana felon sentenced for possessing a firearm in Mississippi

A Louisiana man will spend five years in a Mississippi prison after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man will spend five years in a Mississippi prison after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, 55-year-old John Lee Davis was arrested on April 24, 2015. Davis has two prior felony convictions in Louisiana.

A Wilkinson County Circuit Court judge sentenced Davis to five years in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The case was investigated by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Department.