Louisiana man arrested, accused of killing 3 homeless people

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three homeless people.

Police told news outlets that 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

The first killings happened on Dec. 13 when 53-year-old Christina Fowler and 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran were found fatally shot under an overpass.

Fifty-year-old Tony Williams was found on Dec. 27 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home. A motive for the crimes wasn’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Anderson has an attorney.