Louisiana man dies in crash in Adams County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - We're four days into the new year, but are you sticking to your resolutions? One popular resolution is to lose weight, but people at Fondren Fitness in Jackson said some of their members are waiting to get back in the gym.

The coronavirus pandemic shutdown most activities across Mississippi last year. Gyms typically see an uptick in members at the beginning of the new year, but new memberships are down. Terry Sullivan, who is the general manager of Fondren Fitness, said loyal members still come to work out, others have continued to pay and come in when they can, and others have simply frozen their accounts.