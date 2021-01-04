Louisiana man dies in crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a crash killed a Louisiana man.
The crash happened on Saturday, January 2, just after midnight. Deputies responded to the intersection of Tate Road and Old Highway 84 #3 for the single car accident.
When deputies arrived, they found 49-year-old Robert P. Payne, of Hammond, Louisiana, pinned under a white Dodge Ram pickup. They said the vehicle appeared to have rolled over Payne. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LATEST STORIES: