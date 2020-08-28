Louisiana man, woman arrested in Vicksburg for narcotics possession

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man and woman have been charged for the possession of narcotics after a traffic stop Friday morning in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg police, officers stopped a vehicle for swerving on Warrenton Road shortly after 3:00 a.m.

While speaking to the driver, authorities noticed what appeared to be a controlled substance. A search of the car revealed more baggies inside the vehicle. Investigators recovered fourteen grams of methamphetamine and a half gram of cocaine.

The driver, Dwayne Searcy, 37, of Mangham, Louisiana, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor traffic citations. His bond has been set at $90,000.00.

Joni Ashley, 38, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, was the passenger in the vehicle. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine. Her bond was also set at $90,000.00

