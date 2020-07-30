Louisiana shooting suspect may be in Mississippi

OPELOUSAS, La. (WJTV) – The Opelousas Police Department in Louisiana said a shooting suspect may be in Magnolia, Mississippi.

Investigators are looking for Xavier Carr. He’s wanted in connection to several shootings that happened on July 18, 2020, in Opelousas. At least one person was injured in the shootings.

Carr is wanted for eight counts of attempted second degree murder.

If you know where he is located, contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948- TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

LATEST STORIES: