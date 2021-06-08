Loved ones hold balloon release for Kennedy Hobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One week after her death, loved ones will gather for a tribute in honor of Kennedy Hobbs. She was shot and killed in Jackson just hours after her graduation.

Police said the shooting happened at the Texaco gas station off of Medgar Evers Boulevard. Before the shooting, Hobbs had graduated from Murrah High School.

Her family and friends said she was headed to a graduation party the night of the shooting. Hobbs had stopped at the gas station for a snack.

The balloon release will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the gas station.