Loved ones remember mother, infant killed by drunk driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mother of three including the infant child was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho at Jackson State University.

The fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road remains an active investigation. Jeannie Williams spoke with 12 News about her godsister, Allison Conaway, also known as Alley. Jeannie who lives in Florida said she had just spoken with Alley on the phone hours before the crash Monday night.

The pair had an unbreakable bond– one that she will forever cherish.

She was like, girl don’t wear that. That doesn’t even look right. Try this, ever since that day, all I do is wear brown lipliner. I honestly believe she was an angel placed here on Earth,” said Williams.

Jeannie said Allison’s two young daughters, her nieces remain in the hospital. They were initially scheduled for surgery today, but it was cancelled because she said the girls were too weak.

Not much is being released about the alleged drunk driver, Beth Ann White as this time. White who was also hospitalized has a number of DUI’s authorities said.