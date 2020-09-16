Low-cost microchips, nail trims available at animal clinic in Richland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter is holding an all-day clinic on Friday, September 19, with specials on microchips.

The event will be held in Elaine’s Basic Care and Wellness Clinic, a program of Mississippi Spay and Neuter. It is located at 657 Hwy 49 South.

The following services and products will be available:

Microchips with lifetime registration- $19.50

Nail Trims- $7

Anal Gland Expression- $8

Dewormer for cats- $6

Dewormer for dogs- $8-16

Advantage Multi for Cats- $14-16

Advantage Multi for Dogs- $16-18

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. To make an appointment, contact 601-420-2438 x27.

