Low-cost microchips, nail trims available at animal clinic in Richland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter is holding an all-day clinic on Friday, September 19, with specials on microchips.
The event will be held in Elaine’s Basic Care and Wellness Clinic, a program of Mississippi Spay and Neuter. It is located at 657 Hwy 49 South.
The following services and products will be available:
Microchips with lifetime registration- $19.50
Nail Trims- $7
Anal Gland Expression- $8
Dewormer for cats- $6
Dewormer for dogs- $8-16
Advantage Multi for Cats- $14-16
Advantage Multi for Dogs- $16-18
Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier. To make an appointment, contact 601-420-2438 x27.
