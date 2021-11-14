Low vaccination rates for Mississippi kids leaves pediatricians concerned

Leo Hahn, 11, gets the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Last week, U.S. health officials gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opened a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- There have been nine deaths in kids ages 0-17 in Mississippi since the pandemic began.

Seven of those deaths were in 2021 and 264 kids ages 0-17 have been hospitalized with Covid in Mississippi. Dr. Timi Adepeoj says vaccations of children 5-11 are low.



“Over the past one week we have seen millions of kids that have been vaccinated around the country but the state of Mississippi as of Friday data on November 12th just about 119 kids have been vaccinated.”

The magnolia state is in the bottom five of all fifty states when it comes to vaccination rates and Mississippi also leads the country in covid death rates. The doctor says because of the lack of parents vaccinated, that is why they are not taking their kids.



“The main challenge that we also see is not all the parents have been fully vaccinated themselves so about 48 percent of the parents have been vaccinated fully vaccinated and we need these parents to be able to bring their kids to the health department or to the office to get vaccinated.”



Most of the parents now feel everything is back to normal schools are now open everything seems to be going well but we know that giving the vaccine over the past year has helped to decreased the rates so far and we want to make sure that the kids get vaccinated and protected so that we do not have another surge like we had last year said Dr. Timi Adepeoj

The doctor noted that kids vaccinations aid in the overall push toward herd immunity which is accomplished will make covid-19 less transmittable and even less apparent in the community.



The kids vaccine doses are smaller than the dose for adults about a third of the size. It is a two dose vaccine, the shots will be given three weeks apart.