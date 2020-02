JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi floodwaters receded, Lowe’s stepped in to help.

Local Lowe’s stores in the Jackson-metro area gave away cleaning supplies to flood victims. The Lowe’s employees were energized and happy to help the community.

15,000 buckets were supplied in stores and throughout the areas of Jackson that were hit hard. Supplies like soap, bleach, garbage bags, gloves and more served to help the recovery phase from the Pearl River flood.