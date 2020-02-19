Lowe’s to distribute cleaning supplies to flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lowe’s will hold bucket brigade events at stores in W. Jackson, Flowood and Ridgeland on Friday morning while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will hand out 500 Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:
- Rubber gloves
- Trash bags
- Scrub brushes
- Sponges
- Dish soap
- Dust masks
- Bug spray
- Household cleaner and more.
LOCATIONS (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, while supplies last):
- Lowe’s of W. Jackson – 2250 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS 39204
- Lowe’s of Flowood – 120 Ridge Way, Flowood, Miss. 39232
- Lowe’s of Ridgeland – 910 East County Line, Ridgeland, Miss. 39157
