Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

Lowe’s to distribute cleaning supplies to flood victims

News
Posted: / Updated:
Lowe's Photo by Alan Diaz, AP Photo_332337

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lowe’s will hold bucket brigade events at stores in W. Jackson, Flowood and Ridgeland on Friday morning while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will hand out 500 Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:

  • Rubber gloves
  • Trash bags
  • Scrub brushes
  • Sponges
  • Dish soap
  • Dust masks
  • Bug spray
  • Household cleaner and more.

LOCATIONS (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, while supplies last):

  • Lowe’s of W. Jackson – 2250 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS 39204
  • Lowe’s of Flowood – 120 Ridge Way, Flowood, Miss. 39232
  • Lowe’s of Ridgeland – 910 East County Line, Ridgeland, Miss. 39157

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories