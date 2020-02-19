Lowe’s to distribute cleaning supplies to flood victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lowe’s will hold bucket brigade events at stores in W. Jackson, Flowood and Ridgeland on Friday morning while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will hand out 500 Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:

Rubber gloves

Trash bags

Scrub brushes

Sponges

Dish soap

Dust masks

Bug spray

Household cleaner and more.

LOCATIONS (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, while supplies last):

Lowe’s of W. Jackson – 2250 Greenway Drive, Jackson, MS 39204

Lowe’s of Flowood – 120 Ridge Way, Flowood, Miss. 39232

Lowe’s of Ridgeland – 910 East County Line, Ridgeland, Miss. 39157

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.