LSU: football championship make-up days on 2 Saturdays

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana State University says students at its flagship campus will have to attend classes on two Saturdays to make up for the days they got off for the College Football Championship between LSU and Clemson.

The university canceled classes in Baton Rouge the day of the game and the next day.

A news release Friday said Jan. 25 and Feb. 8 were chosen as makeup days to avoid interfering with the Mardi Gras holiday or spring break.

The statement says students who have unavoidable conflicts should contact professors as soon as possible. Clemson didn’t cancel classes.