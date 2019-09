12 News' DeAngelo Marquise covers a little entertainment news, including some of the biggest topics in the celebrity world.

Rumors have been swirling as to whether R. Kelly's two current girlfriends will be evicted from their place at the Trump Towers. The women released a video in mid-July stating that they are currently still staying there and they are not being evicted, but that was weeks ago. And now the topic is back up for discussion. An attorney for R. Kelly says the girls are still there but are looking for a new residence in Chicago. He also says rent is paid up until August/ September. R. Kelly will be moving in with them whenever the girls decide to move if he gets out of jail. According to TMZ, the girls are raising money to get Michael Jackson's former defense team to help him with his case.