LSU title parade draws massive crowds

News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Thousands of LSU fans wearing purple and gold lined streets near Tiger Stadium and packed a basketball arena for a parade honoring the football team’s national championship.

A day after visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tigers players rode on truck-pulled floats and tossed Mardi Gras beads along the route.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron again posed with the national championship trophy. Quarterback Joe Burrow also presented a replica of his Heisman Trophy to the school.

LSU capped off a 15-0 season Monday by beating Clemson for the school’s fourth national title. 

