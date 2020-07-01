Lt. Colonel Randy Ginn appointed as Colonel of MS Highway Safety Patrol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell announced that Lt. Colonel Randy Ginn has been appointed to serve as Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.

Colonel Ginn has served the past four years as Deputy Director and Chief of the Uniform Division for the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, the state’s primary law enforcement agency. As Chief of the Uniform Division, Colonel Ginn managed the MHP divisions that are primarily responsible for the safety of our highways. These include the Enforcement Division, SWAT, Special Operations Group (SOG), CRASH Team, Air Operations, Training, Motorcycle Unit, Interdiction Unit, Motor Carrier Safety Division, Fleet Operations, Honor Guard, Recruiting, and Public Affairs.

“I am pleased that Colonel Ginn has accepted the appointment to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, and I know that he will continue to uphold the tradition of leading the Patrol with courtesy, service, and safety,” said Commissioner Tindell. “I look forward to working with him, and I am confident that his years of service and experience will continue to benefit the agency as we work together to maintain public safety in our state.”

“I am truly honored that Colonel Ginn is stepping up to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and ensure the safety of all Mississippians,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’ve known Colonel Ginn for years, and his commitment to protecting his fellow Mississippians and his years of service are unmatched. I look forward to working with him to safeguard the people of our great state.”

LATEST STORIES: