Lt. Colonel Sanders appointed as deputy director of MHP

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Highway Patrol Director Colonel Randy Ginn announced that Major Malachi Sanders has been appointed to serve as Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Major Sanders has been the Director of MHP’s Special Operations Division since July 2016 and is a graduate of MHP Cadet Class 48. He started his 25 year law enforcement career in Clarke County working extensively in the patrol division earning several commendations in enforcement.

“Lieutenant Colonel Sanders’ experience at all supervisory levels of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has prepared him for this position,” said Ginn. “I am confident that he will serve the agency and the men and women of the Uniform Division well.”

“After interviewing each qualified applicant for the Lieutenant Colonel position, it was clear that Major Malachi Sanders would be an excellent choice as the next chief of the uniformed division of the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Lieutenant Colonel Sanders’ leadership and

experience will be greatly relied upon as we strive for excellence throughout the ississippi Department of Public Safety.”

