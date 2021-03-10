Lt. Gov. Hosemann distributes water to Jackson neighbors amid water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While boil water notices are being rolled back in some areas, thousands are still in need of water as Jackson experiences week three of its water crisis.

On Wednesday morning, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Councilman Kenneth Stokes provided water to people at the Sunset Plaza Apartments. Hosemann said they are working to Jackson through this crisis.

“All Mississippians are reaching out to Jackson. We know that they are suffering here job-wise, economy-wise, living-wise, just being able to have water at your house. Same with me at our house. Everybody just needs to do their part,” he said.

Hosemann and State Senator John Horhn said the state is working to identify resources through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. He is also expected to meet with the Jackson Delegation of the Senate.