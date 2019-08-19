Lt. Governor candidates agree to debate on WJTV

12 News is honored to announce the candidates for Lt. Governor have accepted an invitation to debate live on Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 pm.

Former State Representative and Democratic nominee Jay Hughes and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann will appear to talk about their plans to lead the state senate, the most pressing issues and their approaches to solving those issues.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to provide Mississippians with a meaningful discussion about important issues affecting our state. It is a privilege for WJTV and WHLT to set the stage for intelligent conversation about this state’s future and the leaders who are seeking higher office,” said WJTV and WHLT Vice-President and General Manager Jeff Guy.