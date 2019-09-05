Lt. Governor candidates prepare for face-off

Lt. Governor candidates are traveling the state with multiple appearances every day.

State Rep. Jay Hughes came through Jackson Thursday to meet with health care experts at the Medical Mall. Hughes says healthcare must be made more of a priority in the state.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is lining up the endorsements with a big thumbs up from Congressman Michael Guest.

Both will face off exclusively on 12 News with a thirty minute debate on Thursday, September 12. The debate begins at 6:30 pm, you can watch all live on WJTV and online.