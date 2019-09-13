Lt. governor candidates respond to biggest issues facing Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–Republican nominee Delbert Hosemann and democratic nominee Jay Hughes are fighting to become the next lieutenant governor. With a teacher in Mississippi making less than $36,000 and next door in Louisiana just over $40,000, both candidates say they support a teacher pay raise. Hosemann says he wants to raise it every year and at the beginning of the year. Hughes says it not just about teacher pay. State workers need a raise too.

With Mississippi’s crumbling infrastructure, the candidates had different responses on how they would fix roads and bridges.

According to Hughes, sales tax on internet purchases was the biggest source of revenue gain in the state last year.

When it comes to health care, Hughes says Mississippi should accept funds from the Affordable Care Act. Hoseman says he is interested in looking at all options to make sure Mississippians are covered by insurance.