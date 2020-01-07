Lt. Governor-elect Hosemann visits Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor-elect Delbert Hosemann made a surprise visit to the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Sunday. He assessed the situation at the prison.

“I went in Unit 29, looked at the destruction that occurred there and there was literally still blood on the walls there. It was horrific,” said Hosemann. “The first thing we have to do is, of course, protect the guards and the inmates to make sure that they’re safe and secure.”

Hosemann said the prison situation is now a top priority.

Governor-elect Tate Reeves will decide on a new commissioner for MDOC in the coming weeks.