Lt. Governor-elect outlines priorities for 2020 session

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Delbert Hosemann will be sworn in as the next Lt. Governor for Mississippi on Thursday, January 9. He hopes the new senate comes ready to work.

“Really the camaraderie of the senate and the protocol of the senate is important to me. And the second thing is I want you to work hard, so when we start this it’s not going to be. I got a committee chairman congratulations. It’s going to be, I have a list, and I have a list for virtually everyone of them,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann wants to bring Mississippi together, no matter what your political beliefs are. He’s hoping to be more transparent to the public.

“We’re going to have hopefully have Thursday press conferences to discuss what we’re going to do next week. We’re working right now with Archives and History and the Capitol to webcast our committee meetings so people will be able to sit at home late that night and click on what went on the committee meeting and not having to come here,” he explained. “Those things, I think, bring together people where they’ve got a voice. We don’t have to agree, but I do want you to listen to what I have to say, and I’ll listen to what you have to say and some how we’ll come to a mutual understanding.”

Hosemann says the state is in strong financial shape, which will help lawmakers tackle some of the key issues of his campaign.

“So that’s going to give us an opportunity to things like a teacher pay raise, which we’re going to do next year. The senate will. I’m hoping the house will. We want to fund pre-k next year. The senate will. I hope the house will. I think those are critical needs for Mississippians. We’re going to fund career technical, which I heard Governor Reeves speak about as well as Speaker Gunn.”